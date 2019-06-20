Scientists Have Settled The Age-Old Debate Of Which Came First – The Chicken Or The Egg

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning in Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt more than 5,000 years ago, humans have used science as a way to ask questions about the world. And the pursuit of science has not been restricted to this planet – it extends into the deepest regions of space. In 2019, in fact, scientists were even able to photograph a black hole.

But along with the soaring mysteries of the universe, scientists also ponder the more mundane puzzles. Among the many questions that have gained the attention of the men and women of science over the years is a simple, yet taxing, one. That query is: which came first, the chicken or the egg?

That question may seem a paltry one, barely worth thinking about. However, philosopher Roy Sorensen explained to Time magazine in September 2016 that it was more significant than it first seemed. He said, “It’s a charming problem because you want to dismiss it as a stupid question. You can see on reflection that we’re impatient with it, but it’s not a stupid question.

