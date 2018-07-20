This Is The Real Reason Why Babies Laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

Babies love to laugh. The smallest things can send them into hysterics, as the nearly 99 million people who’ve viewed the viral YouTube sensation, Baby Laughing Hysterically at Ripping Paper, can testify. But why do babies find everything so side-splittingly funny?

What’s for certain is that laughing develops for most of us at a young age. Indeed, Mark Gettleman, a pediatrician in Scottsdale, Arizona, explained to parents.com that a baby could catch the chuckle bug by five months. And this comes after they have started to coo and giggle. What’s more, babies will smile long before that.

Incredibly, sometimes you can catch a baby beaming at you on a sonograph, as they flex their facial muscles in the womb. However, as Dr Debra Goldenring, a New Jersey pediatrician, pointed out to parenting website The Bump, “Reflex smiles aren’t in response to anything.” As she noted, “They occur randomly and can even occur during sleep,” and by two months, they’ve disappeared.

