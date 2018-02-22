A Cataclysmic Event Is Approaching Planet Earth, And There’s Nothing We Can Do To Stop It

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some facts in this world that are thought to be fixed forever. Some Earthly things that we think are never going to change. For example, north is always going to be north, right? Well, believe it or not, but there are some scientists who are pretty sure that is not the case. And the results for life on the planet could well be disastrous.

You have probably heard about the Earth’s magnetic field, but what you might not realize is just how important it is. And there is a good chance that you are not quite sure where it comes from either. Both of those things are important to understand before we get to grips with the cataclysm that some researchers think could be on the horizon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Earth’s magnetic field stretches out from the center of the planet into space. You can imagine it like the scope of a magnet which has somehow been placed in the middle of the world. And it is hugely important for the development, and sustainability, of life as we know it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT