In a natural depression in southwest China, a device that some are calling the Heavenly Eye is probing the universe. This huge construction only has been looking deep into the sky for just over a year, but it’s already made some incredible discoveries. And the scientists who run it think that more could be on the way.
The search for life across the cosmos has been going on since radio was first invented in the early part of the 20th century. In the 1980s things became a little more serious, with countries around the world banding together to try to find aliens among the stars. But that’s just one of the things that the Chinese telescope is looking for.
The Heavenly Eye’s official name is the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope. Or FAST for short. It’s the biggest telescope of its kind in the world, in fact, and the second biggest single-aperture device. Only the Ratan-600 in Russia is bigger. So by any measure, it’s certainly a gargantuan piece of equipment.
China Has Built A Giant Telescope To Find Alien Life – And It’s Just Made Some Amazing Discoveries
