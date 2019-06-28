Scientists Have Discovered A Quadrillion Tons Of Diamonds 100 Miles Below The Surface Of The Earth

ADVERTISEMENT

It is 2018 and a group of international scientists are about to make a dazzling discovery. While analyzing how sound moves deep beneath the surface of the Earth, they identify a curious anomaly. So they design and execute a research project – and before long, they arrive at an extraordinary conclusion. Hidden far below the surface of the Earth is an enormous cache of precious diamonds.

Of course, diamonds consist of one of the most abundant and versatile elements on the planet: carbon. From carbon comes carbohydrates, which are essential for the growth, repair and functioning of organic tissue. And from carbon comes fossil fuels and plastics, as well as carbon dioxide, which plants require for respiration. In diamonds, however, carbon is arranged in a rare crystalline atomic structure – a so-called diamond cubic.

Thanks to their crystalline structure, diamonds have high optical dispersion. This means they have the capacity to fragment white light into an array of colors, which we perceive as a characteristic sparkle. As such, diamonds are prized for their ornamental value. They are also extremely old – between 1.5 and 3.5 billion years. And for that reason, diamonds are often marketed as symbols of eternal love.

