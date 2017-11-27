This Enormous Ice Shelf Has Broken Up – And It’s Revealed A Mysterious Primeval Ecosystem

ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere in the frozen expanse of the Antarctic, a vast sheet of ice breaks off from a peninsula and drifts out into the sea. But as the gap between them widens, a new world is slowly revealed – one that might not have seen daylight in 120,000 years.

Covering an area equivalent to that of Mexico and the United States combined, Antarctica stretches over almost 5.5 million square miles. But for all of its size, the world’s coldest and most inhospitable continent has no indigenous inhabitants, and its vast landscapes are completely devoid of cities and towns.

And because of this isolation, Antarctica remains the last true wilderness on planet Earth. Here, seals, penguins and whales far outnumber the handful of human inhabitants who make the long trek in order to study the continent’s many secrets.

