Experts Now Fear That New Zealand’s Massive 2016 Earthquake Could Foreshadow A Far Bigger Threat

One year ago, an earthquake rocked the eastern coast of New Zealand’s South Island, leaving a trail of death and devastation in its wake. Now scientists are taking a closer look at what caused it – and what they’ve discovered could have terrifying implications.

Just after midnight on November 14, 2016, residents in the small town of Kaikoura, New Zealand, were shaken from their beds by a massive earthquake. Starting some 37 miles southwest of the town, the quake lasted around two minutes. It registered a sizeable 7.8 on the Richter scale.

When the dust settled, the quake’s devastating impact became clear. Just outside of Kaikoura, a well-known homestead had collapsed, killing a man trapped inside. Elsewhere, a woman died from a fatal head injury sustained during the disaster.

