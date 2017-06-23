This Flat-Earther Squared Up To A NASA Scientist – And The Reaction He Got Was Out Of This World

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the sort of place you would expect to be accosted by a man with a camera. A NASA scientist was queueing to get a cup of joe at an ordinary coffee shop, and shared a few words with a man called Nathan Thompson. The interaction appeared to be reasonably civil to begin with. And then Thompson decided that it was time to video the exchange, and it wasn’t just the coffee that got heated.

Before the camera came out, the unnamed NASA scientist had chatted with Thompson about spaceflight, and even gave him some stickers emblazoned with the NASA logo. He thought that was going to be the end of it. But there was something he hadn’t counted on. Nathan Thompson is a prominent member of the flat-earth movement.

At the end of the discussion, it appears that Thompson decided this was too good a chance to pass up. So while the NASA scientist waited in line, the flat-earther took out his phone and started filming. What happened next was a bizarre confrontation between science and pseudoscience, played out in the queue for caffeine.

