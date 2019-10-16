In July 1978 a Soviet scientist made the fateful decision to place his head inside a particle accelerator – a hi-tech piece of hardware used for moving subatomic particles at incredible speeds. But before he knew what was happening, a charged proton stream struck his skull at around 670 million miles per hour. And with that single blinding flash, everything changed.
A Man Put His Head In A Particle Accelerator In 1978. Here’s The Insane Impact It Had On His Body
It might be said that nothing has arguably done more to advance humanity than science. Indeed, thanks to those working in the field, many people today enjoy never-before-seen levels of comfort and mobility. In essence, science’s spirit of inquiry can be summed up by the 18th-century Latin motto “Sapere aude” – or “Dare to know.”