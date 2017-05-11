This Baby Was Born With The Face Of An 80-Year-Old Man, And Doctors Were Left Utterly Dumbstruck

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi couple Parul and Biswajit Patro were thrilled when their son was born in a hospital near Bhulbaria village. And just like many parents, they were over the moon to see that their newborn had come into the world alive and healthy.

However, their offspring wasn’t just like any other baby – this youngster had some very striking features. He was blessed with wrinkles all over his face, a pair of sunken eyes, a shriveled little body and a hairy back. In fact, his unique appearance has led many people to claim that the child was born with the features of an 80-year-old man.

As you can imagine, the baby created quite a stir in the local village. Many relatives and nosy strangers came from far and wide to catch a glimpse of the child’s elderly features. His mother Parul, however, has been taking the attention in her stride. And despite having a newborn to care for, she has taken the time to greet her many visitors.

