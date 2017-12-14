16 Years After These Conjoined Twins Were Born, They’ve Revealed What Their Lives Are Like Today

ADVERTISEMENT

When these conjoined twins were born, no one could tell if they would survive. However, 16 years on, the pair have defied all the odds. Now, the teenagers have opened up about their unique connection.

Emily and James Stark were no doubt delighted to discover they were expecting a baby in November 2000. However, Emily had a strange feeling about her pregnancy. She had a premonition that she was expecting twins. And an ultrasound soon confirmed that she was right.

But the expectant mom had another hunch. She had a feeling that her two babies were conjoined. However, she hoped that this prediction would never come true. So, at her next scan, she must have hoped that her motherly instinct was off on this occasion.

