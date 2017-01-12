ADVERTISEMENT

We all know that healthcare professionals earn more than the average worker, but few actually realize how vast their industry really is. In fact – according to the National Healthcare Expenditure – U.S. citizens spent over $3 trillion on healthcare in 2015 alone. That’s nearly $10,000 per person! And so while it shouldn’t be surprising to learn just how loaded some doctors are, these 20 medicine moguls rank among the richest in the land. The figures that follow are only estimations – based on info from Forbes magazine – but they may make you consider changing careers.

20. Ron Paul – $3.5 million

He’s known today as a major player in the Libertarian party, but Ron Paul actually began his career as a physician. Between 1963 and 1968, the former congressman was as a doctor in the USAF and National Guard before setting up his own obstetrics practice in Texas. And today, Paul is worth an estimated $3.5 million – largely amassed through shares in companies like Goldcorp Inc. and Carona Ltd.

19. Sanjay Gupta – $4.5 million

Sanjay Gupta has to be one of medicine’s busiest professionals. Besides practicing neurosurgery in Atlanta, the doctor also teaches his trade at the Emory University School of Medicine. However, most people will know Gupta from his CNN reporting, for which he won Emmys in 2006 and 2010. And all of that – as well as his work as a best-selling author – has seen his fortune rise to an estimated $4.5 million.

