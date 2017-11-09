Movies and books romanticize the life of a mermaid: she’s a gorgeous undersea creature, but all she wants is to walk on land. Usually, her wish comes true by the end and she lives her life happily ever after, with two legs and two stable feet.
All Milagros Cerron’s parents wanted for her was the same: two legs and two feet so that she could someday walk. The only difference between Cerron and the mermaids on the silver screen? She was a real-life child born with her legs fused together as though she, too, were meant for a life underwater.
Her doctors couldn’t believe the baby had survived longer than a few days — most babies in her condition die within their first three days. But Cerron was ready to fight, so her medical team came up with a plan to give her a chance at life that a real mermaid could only ever dream of.
-
This Dad’s Stomach Dropped When He Was Pulled Over. Then The Cop Pointed To His Kid In The Back
-
This Dog Was Sat All Alone Outside Target. Then People Looked Closer At The Sign Around His Neck
-
Her Husband Was Killed Days After He Learned She Was Pregnant. Then His Buddies Revealed Her Secret
-
If You Bury An Egg And A Banana Side By Side In The Garden, You’ll Get Some Astonishing Results
-
A Couple Drove 10 Hours To Pick Up Their Adopted Baby. Then The Birth Mom Made An Agonizing U-turn
-
This Woman Drifted Off To Sleep With Her Feet On The Dash – And Then Her Life Was Never The Same
-
A Family Were Left Dumbstruck When This Octopus Crawled From The Water And Gave Them A Gift
-
This Girl Was Born With Mermaid-Like Legs – And Doctors Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before
-
A Wife Took Her Husband For A 50th Birthday Meal. Then Two Men Approached And He Broke Down In Tears
-
When Instagram Deleted This Woman’s Weight Loss Journey, It Jolted Her Into Action
-
This Furious Mom Said Pumpkin Patch Workers Told Her Son With Down Syndrome He Had To Leave
-
When A Car Sped Through A Stop Sign Towards This 2-Year-Old, His Nanny’s Reaction Was Pure Instinct