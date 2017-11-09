This Girl Was Born With Mermaid-Like Legs – And Doctors Had Never Seen Anything Like It Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Movies and books romanticize the life of a mermaid: she’s a gorgeous undersea creature, but all she wants is to walk on land. Usually, her wish comes true by the end and she lives her life happily ever after, with two legs and two stable feet.

All Milagros Cerron’s parents wanted for her was the same: two legs and two feet so that she could someday walk. The only difference between Cerron and the mermaids on the silver screen? She was a real-life child born with her legs fused together as though she, too, were meant for a life underwater.

Her doctors couldn’t believe the baby had survived longer than a few days — most babies in her condition die within their first three days. But Cerron was ready to fight, so her medical team came up with a plan to give her a chance at life that a real mermaid could only ever dream of.

