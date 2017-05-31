This 12-Year-Old Girl Took A Blow To The Head, A Scan Revealed Her Parents’ Worst Nightmare

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor’s devastating news left Brianna’s parents shocked and fearful as they paced the hospital waiting room waiting to see their daughter. Their 12-year-old child’s brain scans had been scrutinized and there was no doubt about the diagnosis. But little did they know that through the discovery, their daughter’s life had been miraculously saved.

Just a few hours previously, Brianna’s mom had wished her luck as she ran onto the court to play basketball. What then happened next changed her future forever, leaving her mom with the firm belief that a guardian angel was watching over Brianna that day.

Brianna Laux of Lowell, Michigan, was not only a passionate basketball player with a keen eye on court. In archery, she was one of the nation’s brightest talents. She had dreamed of one day representing her country at the Olympic Games.

