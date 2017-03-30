Mom Thought She Was Having One Child. Then Doctors Noticed Two Extra Limbs Behind The Baby’s Back

ADVERTISEMENT

When a baby girl was born in Ivory Coast, on the west coast of Africa everything seemed normal at first. Her mother chose to call her Dominique. On closer inspection, though, it was clear that there was something extraordinary about the baby girl.

As soon as she was born it was obvious to the doctors that she was an unusual baby. Something could be seen poking out from behind baby Dominique’s head. But what they found there was truly unbelievable.

Protruding out from behind Dominique’s neck was what appeared to be a foot. Looking closer, doctors could see that there wasn’t just a foot but also two legs. They appeared to be growing out of the baby’s back.

