For 60 Years This Lady Thought She Was Living With A Tumor. Then Doctors Revealed The Truth

In a peaceful Chilean town on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, Estela Melendez has lived a quiet life. But one day she suffered a fall, and doctors discovered something that would change her life for good. At first, they suspected a tumor, but nothing could have prepared them for the incredible truth.

Back in June 2015 a strange story began to surface in the press. It told the shocking tale of 91-year-old Melendez, who lives in the Chilean town of La Boca. Located some 100 miles south west of Santiago, it’s a sleepy place bordered by the ocean and the Rapel River in the north.

In La Boca, Melendez had lived a relatively uneventful life. Her husband, Gonzalez, earned his living from the sea, working as a boater and reeling in fish. They were married for 74 years before Gonzalez passed away in January 2015 at the age of 91.

