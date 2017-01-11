Behold the Sahara. At 3,500,000 square miles, it’s the largest hot desert in the world. In its hottest month, its searing temperatures will average up to 104°F. That’s the highest recorded average in the world. At its most fierce, the mercury once rose to an average high of 116.6°F, a world record.
However, just before Christmas, the unthinkable happened right here in North Africa. In fact, it was the first time this phenomenon had been seen in 37 years. Not quite a once-in-a-lifetime experience, perhaps, but rare enough for photographer Karim Bouchetata – who lives there – to snatch up his camera and document what was going on.
Bouchetata lives in Ain Sefra, an Algerian town some 3,300 feet above sea level that is fittingly referred to as “the gateway to the desert” on account of it being sandwiched between the Sahara and the Atlas Mountains. He knew his pictures were going to be remarkable.
