NASA Paid This Guy To Lie In Bed For 70 Days. Here’s The Dramatic Impact It Had On His Body

Imagine that you’ve just lost your job. Then an offer of taking part in a clinical trial, working with NASA no less, comes through. And there’s a payday attached to the offer – almost $18,000 for a two-month assignment. You’d definitely take that, right? But take it from us, before you commit yourself, you might want to read on and find out a little bit more about what the trial actually involved.

Andrew Iwanicki was the man who found himself in precisely the position we outlined above. It was August 2014 and he’d just lost his job as an artist manager. And a day later, he got notification that he’d been accepted to take part in a clinical trial being run by NASA.

NASA runs a range of clinical trials using human subjects. The purpose of these trials is to study the effects of space travel on human physiology. The agency is nothing if not thorough and they run trials examining everything from cardiovascular health all the way through to nutrition.

