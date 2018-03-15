NASA’s Twin Study Has Revealed Its Findings On The Strange Effects That Spaceflight Has On Our Genes

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a term that a lot of us are probably familiar with – nature versus nurture. But now, for the first time, research has been conducted into the conundrum on a cosmic scale. And it is all thanks to a pair of identical twins – both of whom are astronauts – and a 2016 mission to the International Space Station that lasted almost a year. The results could well be the next step in a planned NASA voyage to Mars.

New Jersey-born Scott and Mark Kelly are unlike any other astronauts for one very important reason – the 54-year-olds are identical twins. They are the only such pairing – indeed, the only brothers – who have ever been launched into space. And it is thanks to their familial connection that they have played a huge part in the current drive by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration – NASA – to find out more about the effects of space travel on the human body.

In fact, Scott Kelly represents an excellent subject for NASA’s study. The astronaut holds the U.S. record for the accumulated amount of days up in space. Indeed, Scott has logged 520 days in orbit around Earth, with much of that time spent as the commander of the International Space Station. In all, he was in charge of three separate operations on the low-orbit spacecraft. But perhaps the most notable thing about Scott is the total of 340 days that he spent on board the station. And it is not just the length of time that is of interest, it is the research that NASA carried out while the astronaut was up there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT