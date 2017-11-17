A 76-Million-Year-Old Skeleton Has Been Found In Utah, And It’s A Truly Unprecedented Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s just something about dinosaurs. While these enormous creatures might have been extinct for millions of years, they still manage to capture the imagination of people all over the world. Perhaps it’s that which makes the recent discovery in Utah so enthralling, above and beyond the scientific importance of the find.

Scientists believe that dinosaurs first began walking the earth sometime around 235 million years ago, in what’s known as the Triassic period. Then, for almost 200 million years, they were the dominant species on the planet. Our current records show that there were at least 1,000 different species of the giant reptiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

People first began finding dinosaur fossils in the 19th century. And since then the giant beasts have constantly captured the public’s imagination. Thanks to that, there’s a steady stream of funding allocated for finding more remains. That in turn leads to even more exciting discoveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT