This Precious Stone Discovered Deep Inside The Earth Contains A Mineral That No One Has Ever Seen

Deep within the bowels of the Earth, workers are toiling away in one of South Africa’s most famous diamond mines. But while it may seem like just another day on the job, the miners are about to find something extraordinary. Something so extraordinary, in fact, that no scientist has ever seen above the ground – and that’s despite one of the most common minerals on the planet.

The world around us might seem very familiar, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t still hold secrets. Sometimes, those secrets even manage to creep out into the light. This is one of those cases, and it’s a story that delves 400 miles into the crust of the Earth. It’s a tale of jewels and incredible pressure. And it’s unearthed something that no scientist has ever laid eyes on before.

It all starts with a diamond. The Cullinan Diamond Mine, also known as the Premier Mine, is one of the most famous mines in the world – and for very good reason. You see, in 1905, a record-breaking diamond was discovered there. Named in honor of the mine’s chairman, the Cullinan Diamond is still the biggest rough diamond of gem-quality that has ever been found.

