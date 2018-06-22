Scientists Claim They Found The Holy Grail Of Physics. But The Only Sample Mysteriously Vanished

ADVERTISEMENT

We have all experienced that maddening feeling when we are desperately looking for something we need, only to find that we have gone and misplaced it. To all intents and purposes, it seems that the lost item has simply vanished from the face of the Earth. But imagine your frustration if you had successfully solved one of the most important problems in physics and created a brand-new material, only for the sole sample of your alleged discovery to disappear? Well, that is exactly what happened to a pair of research alchemists at Harvard University in January 2017, but their loss is one which should be felt by all of us.

Scientific advances have always pushed the human race forwards. We all owe much of the comfortable lifestyles and luxury we enjoy nowadays to discoveries made in the lab. The work conducted at Harvard involved trying to create a piece of metal. It might not sound that difficult, but this was no ordinary piece of metal. This material had given physical form to what had originally been a theory formulated almost one hundred years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before we tackle history, let’s have a bit of science. We have all heard of hydrogen; it is one of the first elements that we all learn about in school. But the two-man Harvard team of Isaac Silvera, Thomas D. Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences, and his post-doctoral fellow colleague, Ranga Dias, believe that in January 2017 they discovered a new composition of hydrogen that could change the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT