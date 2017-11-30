Scientists Have Discovered Why Corals Are Eating Plastic, And It Could Have A Devastating Impact

In the depths of the world’s oceans, marine life is consuming plastic at an alarming rate. And although the impact is not as visible, even coral is succumbing to this lethal trend. In this recent study, scientists think they have found the route of its appeal – and it isn’t what you might think.
From the wildest stretches of the African desert to the deepest trenches of the remotest seas, the world is comprised of diverse, fascinating ecosystems that make up life on planet earth today. But although they are fascinating they are also fragile, and it seems as though humankind’s often-callous attitude towards nature is putting many life forms at risk.
As land is cleared and industrialization pumps pollutants into both air and sea, the diversity of our world is under threat. In fact, it’s estimated that as many as 2,000 species go extinct each year. And among the most threatened ecosystems of all are the ones that exist beneath the waves.
