ADVERTISEMENT

The Melanesian people probably never thought they’d be so crucial to our understanding of humanity’s origins. But when a group of scientists decided to look closer into the DNA of the remote Pacific islanders, they made a startling discovery. And it’s one that could turn our comprehension of ancestry on its head.

Melanesia is the name for a broad region of Oceania, including four countries and some smaller islands. Vanuatu, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands all fall under the sub-region. And it’s the populations of those areas that sparked the interests of scientists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Melanesian islands are isolated from the rest of Asia and Australasia by the Pacific Ocean. This means their ancestry proves key in discovering how humans traveled across the region hundreds of thousands of years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT