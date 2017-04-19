Scientists Painted This Object With The Planet’s Blackest Material, And It’s Freaking People Out

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the blackest thing you’ve ever seen? Perhaps a street in the middle of the night with the lighting broken? Or maybe you’ve been away from light pollution after the sun has gone down? Well, there’s a new black in town, and it’s far blacker than anything you’ve ever experienced before.

In fact, the new black is so black that it’s actually pretty difficult to understand. But this isn’t just for show or to confuse your friends with. In fact, there are some important scientific applications for the new color and some really interesting tech behind it. And it just so happens that it looks incredibly cool as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new black has been developed by a British company called Surrey NanoSystems. While it might look like it’s been Photoshopped on to the objects in the images, that’s actually not the case. Even stranger than that, the black you’re seeing there isn’t the blackest in the world. But it is easier to apply than the darkest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT