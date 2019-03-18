The Apollo Mission That Was One Small Step Away From Mutiny In Outer Space

ADVERTISEMENT

It is October 1968 and the Space Race has reached a critical juncture. Three U.S. astronauts orbit the Earth inside an experimental spacecraft, pioneers on a pivotal mission. Indeed, the stakes are high and the future of NASA is in the balance. But the crew are discontent – in fact, they are insubordinate and verging on mutinous.

Apollo 7 was a historic mission – it was the first time an Apollo spacecraft had carried a crew into space. As such, it blazed a trail for astronauts such as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who landed on the moon in July 1969. Indeed, without it, there may have been no Apollo 11. And ultimately, the United States might have lost the Space Race to the Soviet Union.

The Apollo 7 mission ought to have been a professional highpoint for its crew. But on the contrary, it led to the end of their astronautic careers. Tensions with mission control eventually became so strained that the crew preferred to risk their lives than obey an order. Their actions earned them the scorn of NASA flight director Christopher Kraft, who decided they would never fly again.

