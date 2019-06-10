Scientists Have Detected Mysterious Signals That Originate From The Darkest Reaches Of Outer Space

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s September 2018 and a brand new radio telescope is in its first week of scanning distant corners of the universe in the hunt for unusual signals. And researchers have already discovered some telltale signs of mysterious radio waves known as fast radio bursts. And one of those has an extremely rare property – it repeats.

The enigmatic radio signals have been detected by the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) telescope. Sat about three miles from British Columbia’s Okanagan Falls, The Canadian Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory hosts the CHIME telescope. The Observatory is also home to an array of other exploratory devices, including four orthodox radio telescopes.

Meanwhile, the CHIME project got going back in 2013 when scientists and engineers at the Dominion Observatory built the CHIME Pathfinder. This was basically a smaller version of the final machine. It had two 120-foot long semi-cylindrical strictures. The final CHIME telescope has four of those, sometimes described as being akin to a snowboarding half-pipe, and each is nearly 330 feet in length.

