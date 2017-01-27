ADVERTISEMENT

Chilean Navy Airbus Cougar AS-532 chopper was a on a scheduled flight on November 11, 2014. Two men were traveling: an experienced Navy pilot and a technician, who was there to test a MX-15 infra-red camera made by WESCAM. This sophisticated piece of intelligence kit is ideal for secret surveillance missions.

The helicopter was flying due north along the Chilean coast, to the west of Santiago, at an altitude of around 4,500 feet, and at a steady speed of 244kph. And flying conditions were good. There was an ambient air temperature of 50°F, unlimited visibility and a cloud base at 10,000 feet. Everything was entirely normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Or at least, everything was entirely normal until 1:52 pm. That was when the technician spotted something peculiar in the sky, moving at about the same speed as the helicopter. Both crewmen could now see the moving object unaided, as it flew west-northwest around 55-65 km away. Of course, this particular helicopter had a high-tech infra-red camera. And so the technician quickly honed in on the mysterious object.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT