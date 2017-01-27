Chilean Navy Airbus Cougar AS-532 chopper was a on a scheduled flight on November 11, 2014. Two men were traveling: an experienced Navy pilot and a technician, who was there to test a MX-15 infra-red camera made by WESCAM. This sophisticated piece of intelligence kit is ideal for secret surveillance missions.
The helicopter was flying due north along the Chilean coast, to the west of Santiago, at an altitude of around 4,500 feet, and at a steady speed of 244kph. And flying conditions were good. There was an ambient air temperature of 50°F, unlimited visibility and a cloud base at 10,000 feet. Everything was entirely normal.
Or at least, everything was entirely normal until 1:52 pm. That was when the technician spotted something peculiar in the sky, moving at about the same speed as the helicopter. Both crewmen could now see the moving object unaided, as it flew west-northwest around 55-65 km away. Of course, this particular helicopter had a high-tech infra-red camera. And so the technician quickly honed in on the mysterious object.
After This Stray Dog Was Struck By A Car, He Was Left In The Snow To Slowly Die
This Huge Stray Dog Didn’t Want To Be Saved, But His Rescuer Wasn’t Willing To Give Up On Him
Years After Archaeologists Started Digging In Scotland, They Found This Forgotten Dark Age Kingdom
This 6-Year-Old Was Called Up To Face The Entire School, And Her Teacher Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears
Strangers Who Met Their Exact Doubles In Unexpected Situations
When An Avalanche Struck A Hotel In Italy, Rescuers Feared The Worst. Then They Heard 3 Faint Cries…
This Mom-Of-5 Adopted 3 Kids From Her Dying Neighbor – And Was Rewarded In The Most Tear-Jerking Way
20 NFL Stars Who Lost Their Millions To Bad Decisions
20 Ridiculous Things That You’d Only Ever See In Russia
20 Ways Joe Biden Made The Vice Presidency Cool Again
When Police Raided This Indonesian Man’s Home, They Seized 2 White Boxes Of Living, Breathing Cargo
When Dad Noticed The Family Dog Behaving Oddly, He Knew Exactly What It Meant For His Dying Son