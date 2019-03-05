China Has Just Cultivated Cotton On The Moon – The First Time Any Biological Matter Has Grown There

ADVERTISEMENT

Although NASA has not sent a man to the Moon for nearly five decades, lunar exploration does continue today. Indeed, nations from across the world have undertaken missions to visit our natural satellite. And in January 2019 China became the first country to sprout a seed there – perhaps opening the way for even more daring goals.

China began its Lunar Exploration Program in 2003 with the aim of making a structured set of lunar visits. It uses each of its individual missions to show how future technology will work, building towards the goal of ultimately putting people on the Moon. For now though, robots undertake the Chinese Moon missions.

It’s not all about China, however. In fact, the nation has reached out to others, calling for cross-border cooperation at a press conference in January 2019. And collaboration is nothing new to the Chinese. In 1988 they reached an agreement with the U.S. to lift American satellites into space aboard Chinese rockets.

