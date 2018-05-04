This Fiendish Puzzle Is Used To Select Astronauts – And It’s Left The Internet Completely Baffled

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was working as a bartender in a traditional English pub, The Nags Head in Chichester, young Tim Peake could hardly have guessed at what the future would hold for him. Nor would he have been likely to suppose that, in part, his prospects would depend upon getting the right answer to a fiendish puzzle. But as we’ll see, that was exactly what the future held for the young man.

What Peake couldn’t know back in his time at the Nags Head was that one day he would become the first Brit to be a European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut. And with a prolonged and intensive program of training – not to mention an arduous selection procedure – becoming an astronaut with the ESA is no walk in the park.

Unsurprisingly, right back to the days of the 1960s space race between the Soviet Union and the U.S., becoming an astronaut has involved a grueling selection and training regime. The first human into space was the Russian Yuri Gagarin, and his training was rigorous to say the least.

