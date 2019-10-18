Scientists Were Left Stunned By These Photos Of An Astonishing Martian Crater

Millions of miles out into the solar system, a probe travels in orbit around Mars. Launched in June 2003, it has been circling the Red Planet, beaming back images of the alien terrain below. And now, the craft has captured photographs that are almost too incredible to believe – a magical scene that’s been dubbed a “winter wonderland.”
Ever since it left Earth, the Mars Express mission has been revealing staggering truths about the planet. Then in December 2018 researchers on the ground announced the latest revelation. Over the course of several orbits, the probe had put together a picture of a unique landmark known as the Korolev Crater.