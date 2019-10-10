Perhaps the most astonishing thing about our universe is that some 90 percent of what’s called “ordinary matter” is missing. It’s just not there, as far as we humans can discern. Or at least that’s been the case until now. The latest research from astronomers may finally have tracked down some of that mislaid matter.
Experts Discovered The Location Of Half Of The Missing Matter In Our Universe
Before we take a look at what the scientists have discovered, we probably need to take a step back and define some terms. We’ve already come across the phrase ordinary matter. Its full title is ordinary atomic matter, and it’s also known as baryonic matter. In a nutshell, ordinary matter is everything made of atoms: that’s us and everything else on our planet plus all the planets, stars and space dust in the universe.