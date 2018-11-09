The Truth Behind Why The First Footprints On The Moon Don’t Match Neil Armstrong’s Boots

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s July 1969, and the world watches as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin take mankind’s first steps onto the moon. Fast forward to 2018, and the internet is still rife with conspiracy theories that claim the event was staged. And those doubts still continue after someone recently spotted something strange about Armstrong’s boots. But is it really evidence of arguably the boldest hoax ever pulled off?

Apollo 11 launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on July 16. It took with it all the hopes of an America desperate to beat the Soviet Union in the race to land a man on the moon. And four days later, the country celebrated as Armstrong and Aldrin – aided by fellow astronaut Michael Collins – stepped on to the lunar surface.

Their mission was a success. The astronauts then explored the surface of the moon, snapping photographs and taking samples of the lunar soil. And after raising the American flag, they began the perilous journey back to earth. On July 24, the mission’s command module landed safely in the Pacific Ocean. The event catapulted Armstrong and Aldrin to a life of notoriety and fame.

