NASA Has Just Revealed Images Of An Enormous Asteroid That Could Destroy The Earth

Known as Bennu, the diamond-shaped asteroid hurtling through space in a near-Earth trajectory is colossal enough to extinguish life on our planet. But it is not alone. A NASA probe, OSIRIS-REx, has been chasing the massive space rock for years. Now it has caught up with the body and is preparing to land on its surface. But the high-risk maneuver demands absolute precision…

Approximately 66 million years ago, a large asteroid slammed into the Earth near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. That triggered a cataclysm, an extinction event that led to the loss of three quarters of the planet’s biodiversity, including the dinosaurs. In fact, the impact transformed the environment into one that allowed Homo sapiens to evolve and flourish. A similar asteroid collision today, however, would mean the end of human civilization as we know it.

Scientists have known about the risk of such an asteroid collision for decades. Indeed, the chances of it happening are 100 percent certain, it’s merely a question of when. Hollywood, in fact, has already imagined the asteroid apocalypse with several movies, the 1998 box-office smash Armageddon among them. But where Armageddon is a light sci-fi adventure starring Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck, the threat of Bennu is real.

