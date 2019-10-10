Scientists Discovered The Dramatic Event That Completely Transformed Uranus

Scientists at the University of Durham in the north of England have been searching for an answer to that very question. Before we get to the results of their research, let’s get to know Uranus a little better. Butt of a thousand schoolboy jokes, Uranus is the seventh planet from the Sun, 30 times farther from that star than our planet. Some 63 Earths could fit inside the space occupied by Uranus. So it’s big.