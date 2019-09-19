Scientists In Romania Shocked The World With Their Real-life Flying Saucer

The disk, known as an All Directions Flying Object (ADIFO), is the invention of Razvan Sabie, an engineer, and aerodynamicist Iosif Taposu, who are from Romania. And the latter definitely has the chops for this sort of project, if his résumé is anything to go by. Once a senior scientist at Romania’s National Institute for Aerospatiale Research, he is now head of Theoretical Aerodynamics at the National Aviation Institute.