In August 2019 footage of an actual flying saucer was uploaded onto YouTube. Capable of flying in all directions, along with supposedly being able to pull off incredible speeds and expert maneuvers, this real-life UFO looks every bit the sci-fi staple. And though this man-made craft might look ready to explore the universe, that’s not what its creators have in mind.
Scientists In Romania Shocked The World With Their Real-life Flying Saucer
The disk, known as an All Directions Flying Object (ADIFO), is the invention of Razvan Sabie, an engineer, and aerodynamicist Iosif Taposu, who are from Romania. And the latter definitely has the chops for this sort of project, if his résumé is anything to go by. Once a senior scientist at Romania’s National Institute for Aerospatiale Research, he is now head of Theoretical Aerodynamics at the National Aviation Institute.