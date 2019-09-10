Scientists at Princeton are examining tiny fragments of a meteorite that landed in the Siberian wilds of northern Russia some 15,000 years ago. And what they find is astonishing. The meteorite pieces are composed of an exceptionally rare mineral called khatyrkite. What’s more, the khatyrkite contains a crystalline structure that seems to defy the laws of Earthly physics.
Scientists Unearthed A Meteorite In Siberia, And Inside They Made An Extraterrestrial Discovery
In fact, twice previously researchers had found similar crystalline materials in this rock from outer space, which is known as the Khatyrka meteorite. However, this new discovery isn’t identical to those earlier finds within the meteorite. All three are different, in fact, although it appears that each of the substances, known as quasicrystals, have a common property.