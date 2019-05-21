NASA’s Voyager 2 Has Entered Interstellar Space – Four Decades After The Probe Was Launched

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 1977 NASA sent a probe called Voyager 2 into space. And following its launch, the craft traveled to multiple planets in our solar system, sending back pictures and information to Earth. Yet all these years later, Voyager 2 is still active – and now it’s pushing the boundaries even further.

In October 2018 NASA published an article stating that Voyager 2 could be approaching interstellar space. And if it managed to make it there, it would become only the second manmade entity to do so. The first was actually the probe’s sister, Voyager 1, which achieved the milestone in 2013.

Then in December 2018 NASA confirmed that Voyager 2 had indeed made it to interstellar space. And even though Voyager 1 had already achieved this feat, this was nonetheless a significant event. Indeed, with a certain functional instrument on board Voyager 2, NASA could now look forward to learning a considerable amount.

