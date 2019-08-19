When A Meteorite Hit The I.S.S, An Astronaut Tried To Plug A Life-threatening Leak With His Finger

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 7:00 p.m. on August 29, 2018, and six astronauts are fast asleep on the International Space Station (ISS), unaware that a malfunction threatens their life support systems. Back on Earth, NASA has just detected what Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will later describe as “an abnormal situation.” In fact, the space station is leaking oxygen and losing pressure…

Continually inhabited for close to two decades, the ISS is an orbiting science laboratory with the unique capacity to conduct experiments in a microgravity environment. Described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as “the greatest international project of all time,” the station is co-managed by the United States, Europe, Russia, Japan and Canada.

On June 6, 2018, a Soyuz spaceship arrived at the ISS with a three-person crew composed of European, American and Russian space travelers. Soyuz is in fact a Russian-built capsule first engineered by the Soviet Union during the Space Race in the 1960s. And it’s the only spacecraft in the world currently capable of carrying astronauts to the ISS.

