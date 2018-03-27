Stephen Hawking Had A Final Message For Humanity – And We Need To Heed His Warning Of Impending Doom

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Hawking’s death was met with a public outpouring of grief and a tsunami of tributes for this brave and brilliant man. Throughout his adult life Hawking had turned his mind to some of the most intractable scientific problems of the age. But in his last months he also had an ominous warning for the human race.

Stephen William Hawking was born on January 8, 1942 in Oxford, England as World War II raged around the planet. His parents were Frank and Isobel, with his mother hailing from Glasgow, Scotland and his father from Yorkshire, England. Both were graduates of Oxford, the university Stephen was to win a scholarship to.

In 1950 the Hawking family moved to historic St. Albans, a town that dates to Roman times. Philippa and Mary were his two little sisters, and there was also an adopted brother, Edward. His family was far from run-of-the-mill. They took their annual holidays in a gypsy caravan, and the family car was an old London taxi-cab.

