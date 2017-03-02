This Is The Fascinating Truth About Why We Experience Déjà Vu

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re visiting a friend’s home for the very first time. But when you enter the living room, you are overcome with the sensation you’ve been here before. Indeed, you think you can even remember the distinct squeaking noise the leather sofa makes. But you know for a fact that you’ve never been here before in your life…

This is déjà vu, meaning “already seen” in French. About 70 percent of people claim to have experienced it at one time or another. It’s the vague and unsettling notion you’ve been somewhere or sensed or done something before.

For most of us, the reasons we experience déjà vu are almost as mystifying as the feeling itself. For scientists, it is a notoriously tricky phenomenon to collect data about. After all, the sensation lasts just a few moments at most, is impossible to predict and doesn’t happen very often.

