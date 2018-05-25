This Is What Scientists Say Will Happen To The World 10,000 Years Into The Future

ADVERTISEMENT

Peering into the future is a uniquely human thing to do. Since the advent of science fiction, as a species we’ve looked forward in time, attempting to figure out what the next part of our time on Earth will be like. But it isn’t just fiction that looks ahead. Now scientists have given us a glimpse at what the world we live in could look like millennia down the line.

But the picture painted by the researchers and experts isn’t the utopia that some of us might have been hoping for. In fact, it looks very much like the next 10,000 years of the human race are going to present our species with some very difficult circumstances. And that’s without bringing the Doomsday Argument into the equation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The far future is a place where authors and filmmakers have allowed their imaginations to run wild. While some of these flights of fancy are unlikely to come to pass, others skirt much closer to the predictions that the experts have made about what our future on this planet might look like. And those predictions are pretty apocalyptic.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT