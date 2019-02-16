When A Player Saw His Rival Lying Lifelessly, He Inspired The Crowd With An Instant Act Of Kindness

ADVERTISEMENT

Title deciders can often be the most intense games of the season. And that was certainly the case when the Roncalli Rebels took on the Zionsville Eagles in the Class 4A state baseball championship fixture in June 2016. However, after the Rebels won the match, catcher Cody Smith performed a memorable act of kindness.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Rebels and the Eagles are two highly successful high school baseball teams. Between them, they’ve won several championship titles throughout the years, with Zionsville taking home their first prize in the 1971-72 season. And not long after that, Roncalli followed suit.

Indeed, some four years after the Eagles secured their Sectional Championships victory, the Rebels got on the board in 1976. Since then, the latter have celebrated another 13 wins, with the latest coming in 2018. That marked Roncalli’s third consecutive triumph, bettering the back-to-back success from 1998 and 1999.

