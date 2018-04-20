This Baseball Player Knelt In Horror After His Foul Ball Flew Into The Unsuspecting Crowd

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Yankees were winning against the Minnesota Twins nine to three when Todd Frazier swung. His bat connected, and the ball shot through the air toward the crowd. But when the ball landed, onlookers gasped and erupted in panic.

Todd “The ToddFather” Frazier has been an avid baseball player from a young age. In 1998 he was the star player of his Little League baseball team at just 12 years old. From there, his keenness only grew, as did his passion for his beloved sport.

Frazier went on to Rutgers University in New Jersey, where he continued to display exceptional athleticism. As a result, he carried on down his sporting path by joining the Rutgers Scarlet Knights college baseball team. It was a stepping stone on his journey towards Major League Baseball in 2007.

