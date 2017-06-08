When This Little Girl Threw The First Pitch, The Catcher Removed His Mask And She Burst Out Crying

ADVERTISEMENT

She had just thrown the first pitch of the game. Then, after the catcher scooped up her ball, he removed his mask. The shock on this 9-year-old’s face said it all. Then she started sprinting towards the man on the other side of the field.

In 2013, Alayna Adams was a 9-year-old girl living in Tampa Bay, Florida. At the time, her family situation was a little unusual. Her father was in the U.S. army and was away from home.

Then, one day, something unexpected happened while she was at school. The principal called her and her mom into his office. He had something to tell them.

