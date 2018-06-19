The 20 Most Memorable Moments In The History Of Major League Baseball

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded way back in 1903, Major League Baseball is by far the oldest of North America’s four main pro sports championships. It’s also witnessed its fair share of historic sporting moments during its century-spanning history. From mid-game bust-ups to record-breaking players, here’s a look at 20 of the most unforgettable.

20. Mike Trout makes history

Mike Trout hasn’t stopped breaking records since the Los Angeles Angels drafted him in 2009. The Millville Meteor is the second youngest player ever to receive the All-Star Game MVP and in 2014 he recorded the highest number of strikeouts during an MVP season in history. But his most memorable feat came in the 2016 All-Star game as the first ever MLB player to get a hit on his first plate appearance five games straight.

19. Roy Halladay’s no-hitter

The late Roy Halladay also entered the record books numerous times. He’s one of just six pitchers to receive the Cy Young Award for excellence in both the National and American Leagues. He’s also just one of five pitchers to throw multiple no-hitters in the same MLB season. His first came in his perfect game against the Florida Marlins in May 2010. His second arrived six months later against the Cincinnati Reds when he dismissed eight batters with strike outs and walked just one.

