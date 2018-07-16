When An Autistic Fan Stopped Tim Tebow’s Warm-Up, The Player’s Actions Knocked Him Out Of The Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Having moved from the NFL to the MiLB, footballer-turned-baseballer Tim Tebow has proved to be one of America’s most versatile sportsmen. And the gratitude he publicly shows to his army of admirers suggests he’s also one of the kindest. Here’s a look at how the 30-year-old star made one young autistic fan’s dreams come true.

Born in Manila in the Philippines in 1987, Tim Tebow and his family upped sticks to Jacksonville, Florida, when he was three. Tebrow was taught at home by his parents, but still turned out for the nearby Allen D. Nease High School football team. He subsequently won a state title with the Nease Panthers in his senior season, alongside All-State honors and the crowns of Florida’s Mr. Football and Player of the Year.

Tebow’s early success continued when he landed an athletic scholarship at the University of Florida. While playing for the Florida Gators, the quarterback became the Heisman Trophy’s first ever sophomore winner. By the time his college career came to an end he’d broken all-time Southeastern Conference records in total rushing touchdowns and career passing efficiency.

