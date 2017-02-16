The 20 Most Beautiful Players In The WNBA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women’s National Basketball Association, aka the WNBA, may not receive as much attention as its male counterpart. But the league has just as many stars worthy of gracing magazine front covers. Here’s a look at 20 female basketball players who are as beautiful as they are skillful.

20. Skylar Diggins (Dallas Wings)

Two-time WNBA All-Star Sklyar Diggins has become one of the league’s most commercially successful players since signing with the Dallas Wings in 2013. The point guard has signed lucrative endorsement deals with Nike and Bodyarmor SuperDrink. In addition, she’s appeared in Vogue and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, as well as doing work for ESPN.

19. Tayler Hill (Washington Mystics)

After breaking records while playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Tayler Hill was picked up by the Washington Mystics in 2013’s WNBA Draft. However, Hill then missed most of the 2014 season when she fell pregnant. After making her return, she eventually established herself as the team’s first choice shooting guard.

