This Ex-NBA Player Was Gambling In A Vegas Casino When A Camera Caught Him Engaging In A Dubious Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Oakley was renowned for being something of a bad boy during his 19-year playing career in the NBA. And the 6ft 8in star seems determined to keep up his reputation now he’s off the court. Here’s a look at how a trip to a Las Vegas casino landed Oakley in a whole lotta trouble.

Born in Cleveland in 1963, Charles Oakley studied at the Virginia Union University where he played basketball for its Division II team. In his senior year he averaged 17.3 rebounds per game, the best in the league. Upon graduating in 1985, he was drafted as the ninth overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to fellow NBA team the Chicago Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Oakley’s main roles with the Bulls was to act as a shield for the emerging Michael Jordan. He also impressed with both his defense and his steady offensive play, achieving All-Rookie Team honors in 1986. Two years later he was traded for center Bill Cartwright to the New York Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT