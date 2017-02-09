Here’s How Michael Jordan Has Spent His Billion-Dollar Fortune

By Jon O'Brien
February 9, 2017
Image: Jordan Brand via Getty Images

He’s one of the most iconic, famous and popular basketball players of all time. And with a billion-dollar fortune to his name, he’s also one of the richest. Here’s a look at how NBA superstar Michael Jordan earned and spent his money over the years.

Image: Basket Streaming

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1963, Jordan’s hoop dreams began as a teenager. He later became the star of his high school basketball side and after growing several inches made it into the McDonald’s All-American Team. In 1981 he was recruited on a basketball scholarship by the University of North Carolina.

Image: via Imgur

However, Jordan left the university a year before he was due to graduate and was then selected by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft. He wasted little time in making an impression, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated in his first month as a professional. Jordan also went on to be selected for the All-Star team during his debut season.

