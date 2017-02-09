Here’s How Michael Jordan Has Spent His Billion-Dollar Fortune

He’s one of the most iconic, famous and popular basketball players of all time. And with a billion-dollar fortune to his name, he’s also one of the richest. Here’s a look at how NBA superstar Michael Jordan earned and spent his money over the years.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1963, Jordan’s hoop dreams began as a teenager. He later became the star of his high school basketball side and after growing several inches made it into the McDonald’s All-American Team. In 1981 he was recruited on a basketball scholarship by the University of North Carolina.
However, Jordan left the university a year before he was due to graduate and was then selected by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA Draft. He wasted little time in making an impression, gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated in his first month as a professional. Jordan also went on to be selected for the All-Star team during his debut season.
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship
20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know
20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise
20 Handsome Celebrity Dads Whose Sons Are Even More Smokin’
This Boy Kept Hijacking Mom’s Sewing Machine – But When Dad Saw What He’d Done It Was Heartbreaking
In July 1945 The Empire State Building Was Cloaked In Dense Fog When Suddenly Disaster Struck
During WWI A Mysterious Band Of Warriors Reported Up For Duty Clad In Armor From Another Millennium
After Mom’s Desperate Appeal To Save Her Son, His Dying Dad Got To See A Life-Changing Surgery
19 Astonishing Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Ancient Mayans
Rescuers Got A Call About A Puppy Who’d Been Abandoned And Left To Freeze Locked In A Cage